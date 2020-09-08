Denton County Public Health is one of eight Texas health departments to receive national accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board, according to a news release.
The accreditation through PHAB is a multiyear process and confirms the local public health department delivers core public health functions while promoting transparency, process and quality improvement and health equity in Denton County.
“This is a great day for DCPH and for Denton County residents," said Matt Richardson, director of public health. "This process forced us, as a department, to go from good to great — and we couldn’t be prouder. But most of all, this is a testament to the hard work and dedication by each and every DCPH team member: to them we say, ‘thank you.’”
Denton County Public Health is also one of four departments in Texas with dual accreditation from PHAB and Project Public Health Ready.
The Public Health Accreditation Board was established in 2007 to improve and protect the public's health by advancing and transforming the quality and performance of governmental public health agencies in the U.S. and abroad.