Denton County officials are making plans to bring a bond election to voters in November, once again focused on road projects after transportation-based bonds were approved in 2004 and 2008.
At Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, officials discussed putting the county's first bond election on the ballot since 2008. The process is still in its early stages, but commissioners unanimously approved the formation of a bond committee, one of the preliminary steps. The members of that committee haven't been appointed yet.
Exact details on the bond, such as the actual amount officials will be seeking, weren't available Tuesday. However, officials made it clear their focus will be on roads and transportation.
"As we look at the expanse and the growing parts of the county, not only do we have county roads … but also we have a long history of partnerships with our municipalities," Eads said. "There's been a desire for us to have this. A lot of our cities have reached out to members of the court requesting to submit projects, and we understand that."
Eads referenced the concept of "leveraging," a system wherein the county gets road projects to a certain point before the Texas Department of Transportation jumps in to absorb the lion's share of the cost.
For example, previous County Judge Mary Horn claimed in a 2008 letter that the county's 2004 bond leveraged $187 million into $2 billion in transportation projects. John Polster of Innovative Transportation Solutions, a longtime consultant for the county, further explained the county's approach at Tuesday's meeting.
"There's only a set amount of dollars in the system, and the way the system is rigged — I use that word purposefully — is they limit how many projects you can get into the pipeline in order to be eligible for those funds," Polster said. "We use our money to develop these projects outside their develop authority system, because what eventually happens, always, is a lot of their projects won't make their deadlines. They still have to spend those dollars. … They take our projects, and they plug them into their pipeline."
Eads said the first step will be working on outreach for the bond program, and that "official communication" will come in the ensuing weeks. The election will be called in August so that it will be ready for the November ballot.
Denton County's last two bond elections were held in 2004 and 2008, with voters first approving $187 million, then just under $500 million. For the 2008 "Transportation Road Improvement Program" bond, much of the funding went toward roads and bridges, though $185 million was allocated to county facility improvements.
County communications director Dawn Cobb said a release will be sent out once details on the bond structure and bond committee are available.