Two Denton County parents have filed a lawsuit against a man who negligently discharged a gun in 2021, killing their son after the bullet traveled through his apartment wall and struck him.
The lawsuit was filed in Bell County last Wednesday on behalf of Rodney and Bonnie Salyer. The Salyers’ son, Austin, was asleep in his San Marcos apartment Sept. 16, 2021.
Next door, just after midnight that day, Gabriel Brown was in the bedroom of his girlfriend’s apartment, fitting a conversion kit on a handgun he had recently bought, according to the lawsuit. Brown called his father, Gregory Brown, on FaceTime to show off the gun.
While Brown was handling the firearm, it discharged, according to the lawsuit. The bullet traveled through the wall and into the room where Salyer was sleeping.
The round struck Salyer’s arm and went through his chest.
“In what must have been like a terrifying and horrific nightmare, Austin stumbled around his bedroom, injured and bleeding profusely,” the Salyers’ attorneys from Howry Green & Herman LLP wrote in the petition. “Austin Salyer managed to exit his bedroom into the kitchen and living room area of his apartment, and finally collapsed on the ground where he succumbed to his injuries.”
He was found dead later that morning.
Brown pleaded guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was eventually reduced to 90 days in jail, KTBC-TV in Austin reported. The sentence will be broken up into nine-day increments to be served over a five-year period. The Salyers told the TV station they believed the sentence was too lenient.
The lawsuit names Brown, his father and his girlfriend as defendants because none of them called police to report the firearm discharged. The lawsuit was filed in Bell County, where the Browns now live. Gabriel Brown did not immediately respond to a text message sent to a number listed under his name seeking comment.
“Despite literally killing another human being with a gun and failing to tell any authority about it until well after any chance of saving the life of Austin Salyer remained ... Brown received a slap on the wrist from elected officials in Hays County,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit seeks over $1 million in damages.
