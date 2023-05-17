Salyer

Austin Salyer, left, was killed in 2021 by a bullet from a neighboring apartment.

 Courtesy photo/Howry Breen & Herman

Two Denton County parents have filed a lawsuit against a man who negligently discharged a gun in 2021, killing their son after the bullet traveled through his apartment wall and struck him.

The lawsuit was filed in Bell County last Wednesday on behalf of Rodney and Bonnie Salyer. The Salyers’ son, Austin, was asleep in his San Marcos apartment Sept. 16, 2021.

