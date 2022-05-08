CROSS ROADS — Visitors heard the sound of farm animals, walked around a barn and looked at landscapes filled with flowers during the Denton County Master Gardener Association’s Garden Tour on Saturday.
The tour took people to four locations: BarB Legacy Farms & Garden in Cross Roads, Big Sky Oasis in Pilot Point and the Urban Butterfly Oasis and Rockin’ B’s Creekside Wilderness, both in Aubrey.
Kathryn Wells, president of the Master Gardener Association, said the tour made its first return to the public since the pandemic caused it to be postponed in 2020.
“We’re delighted to be back because we miss part of our mission, [which] is to educate and engage the community,” Wells said. “So, when we do these garden tours, we like for there to be education involved in it as well. It’s so much better and so much more fun to do that face to face with people.”
The association educates and engages county residents in the implementation of research-based horticultural and environmental practices that create sustainable gardens, landscapes and communities.
The BarB Legacy Farms & Garden is where Barbara and Dan Prins have resided for 22 years. Visitors got the chance to tour their 22-acre property, which was the only working farm on the tour. Docents and Master Gardeners helped visitors with each section of the tour, which at the Prins farm included a brief history of the couple’s life.
This included a section titled “School Days” that included a small double-desk that has been with the family for years. Barbara Prins taught kindergarten through second grade and special education for 30 years.
The “Red, White and Blue Bed” section is a patriotic garden that was designed to honor Dan Prins’ military service. Prins retired as a lieutenant colonel after serving 24 years in the Army, including the Vietnam War.
Other areas included more items showcasing the family’s history. The tour also had themed flower beds, repurposed items, raised garden beds designed for ergonomic gardening — for gardeners with physical limitations — and an art market.
Artist Nel Dorn Byrd, an Aubrey resident and a member of the Southwestern Watercolor Society, sat down and painted a themed flower bed that caught her attention. Byrd brushed the watercolors on her palette while laughing at the ants that were getting in her paints.
Gay Campbell, a gardener captain, said Barbara Prins loves arranging flowers and always grows flowers wherever possible, while Dan Prins thinks of himself as a “gentleman farmer.” She praised their “amazing work ethic.”
“Barbara is always helping people. She’s always taking food to sick people. … She’s always thinking about somebody else,” Campbell said.