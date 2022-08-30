After well over a month in effect, Denton County commissioners lifted the county's burn ban Tuesday, citing improving drought conditions across the region and state.
Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian gave an update on the burn ban and drought conditions at Tuesday morning's Commissioners Court meeting, prior to officials voting to rescind it. When the county issued its ban July 13, it became the 210th of Texas's 254 counties to do so. By Monday, the number of counties with a burn ban had dropped to 152.
The reason for the drop is simple — rain relief. Across the state and in North Texas, storm systems have come through to alleviate some of the symptoms of the summer dry spell.
County officials often cite the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures moisture depletion on a scale from 0 to 800 — 800 being "absolutely dry conditions" and, thus, the highest risk for fires. At its worst, the county was exceeding 700, but it now falls in the 400s and 500s in most parts of the county.
Sebastian pointed out a remaining trouble spot in the county's northeast, around Lake Ray Roberts and Pilot Point. However, the area got rain Tuesday, so he said he's expecting improvement there as well.
The county's average KBDI score is now at just under 550, Sebastian said, with more rain in the forecast over the next two weeks. Wind speeds aren't projected to be much of a problem, either.
"If we were to have fires, we believe that they would be small and easily contained, based on the winds," Sebastian said. "We know the temperatures are also lower than normal."
The county's burn ban threshold is a 575 KBDI score. With the average score now well below that, commissioners voted unanimously to lift the ban. Sebastian said parks and wildlife staff at Lake Ray Roberts were in favor of lifting it, as were fire chiefs around the area.
As for the future, the region doesn't seem to be completely out of the woods. Sebastian said forecasts are calling for a drier September.
"Looking at the forecast, I would hope we could get at least a month reprieve," Sebastian said. "September and October could turn out to be drier. We just don't know for sure."
The county will now return to its regular outdoor burning procedures, which can be found online.