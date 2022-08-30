North Lakes Park
Buy Now

With a bone-dry field behind them, city of Denton workers clean up around the south lake at North Lakes Park on Aug. 22. Rains since then prompted the county to lift its burn ban. 

 Al Key/DRC

After well over a month in effect, Denton County commissioners lifted the county's burn ban Tuesday, citing improving drought conditions across the region and state.

Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian gave an update on the burn ban and drought conditions at Tuesday morning's Commissioners Court meeting, prior to officials voting to rescind it. When the county issued its ban July 13, it became the 210th of Texas's 254 counties to do so. By Monday, the number of counties with a burn ban had dropped to 152. 

Drought Index
Buy Now

A slide from Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court meeting shows the improvement in drought conditions.

Recommended for you