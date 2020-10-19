One of North Texas’ busiest developers has just bought Denton County land for hundreds more homes.
Centurion American Development Group purchased land for 850 houses on the west side of Celina on FM428.
The almost 250-acre Edgewood Creek property brings Centurion American’s residential sites to a total of five in that area to the west of the planned Dallas North Tollway extension, said real estate broker Rex Glendenning, who handled the sale.
Glendenning said Centurion American’s new land acquisition is about 3 1/2 miles north of U.S. Highway 380.
“Edgewood Creek overlooks a big floodplain to the west that will be a greenbelt area,” he said. “They’ll break ground on that property probably in February or March.”
The property is in the city of Celina and Prosper’s school district, Glendenning said.
With this year’s surge in demand for new homes, builders and land developers are scurrying to tie up sites for additional residential communities in Dallas’ northern suburbs.
“Everybody is looking for a position to put homes on the ground,” Glendenning said.
New home starts in North Texas were up by 34% in the third quarter from the same period in 2019.
The D-FW area inventory of developed available homebuilding lots is at its lowest level in years, according to a new report by Dallas-based Residential Strategies.
“Builder appetite for new lot deals has surged this summer,” Residential Strategies principal Ted Wilson said. “Builders are anxious to replace lots that are being burned off their inventory and embrace the growth in demand that is being presented today. ”
Centurion American’s Celina purchase is on the heels of a more than 500-acre land buy by the company on U.S. Highway 380 at FM720 in Little Elm. The Spiritas Ranch property will be used for more than 2,000 homes.