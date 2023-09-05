Did you attend a public high school in the Denton County area?
If so, consider wearing your high school alma mater’s colors and head to the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum for a chance to learn about the history of public high schools around Denton County.
The new “Team Spirit” exhibition will feature photograph archives, school yearbooks, awards and team jerseys, as well as other spirit items from various public high schools in Denton County.
The exhibition will be on the first floor’s main museum gallery and will have an opening reception at 10 a.m. Friday, with a curator-led gallery talk at 10:15 a.m.
“We’ve made a strong effort to represent as many of the over 20 Denton County high schools in this exhibit,” Kelsey Jistel, curator of educational programs, said in an email. “Many of the area high schools and community museums loaned items to us for this exhibit.”
Jistel said there will be an interactive prom display and a coloring station where visitors can decorate a homecoming mum.
The museum staff wanted to showcase local high schools and their impact on the history of Denton County.
“This has been a really fun exhibit to put together and work with the various high schools and area museums throughout the county,” Jistel said.
“It’s full of nostalgia for the high school experience, and we think that museum visitors will be able to connect to the themes. Visitors will learn fun facts about the origins of high school traditions, like letterman jackets and mascots.”