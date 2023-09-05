Athletics case

An exhibit case highlighting high school athletics will be on display in the “Team Spirit” exhibition, which opens Friday at the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum.

 Courtesy photo/Denton County Office of History and Culture

Did you attend a public high school in the Denton County area?

If so, consider wearing your high school alma mater’s colors and head to the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum for a chance to learn about the history of public high schools around Denton County.

Lewisville football

A photo of Lewisville High School vs. Flower Mound Marcus High School during the “Battle of the Axe” football game in 1993, one of many photographs on display in the “Team Spirit” exhibition.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags