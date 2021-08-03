With Denton County’s delta variant surge continuing, a now-masked Matt Richardson reported at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting that COVID-19 cases have already exceeded 1,000 per week — and that the local numbers likely won’t stop there.
Using the county’s epidemic curve graph, Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, showed that local residents are being infected by the virus at the highest rates since February. For the week of July 18-24, the county estimates about 1,000 residents became sick — a number subject to rise even higher as investigations continue.
“We’ve had six weeks in a row of increases, but we’re not done,” Richardson said. “I anticipate [July 18-24] we are going to go over 1,000 cases for that week, and then the week following that, which is last week, will be well over 1,000.”
Coinciding with the rise in cases have been hospitalizations — a particular concern over the winter when several county hospitals requested staffing assistance from the state. While those concerns have not reached such a critical stage this summer, county hospitals did report as a collective Monday afternoon that intensive care unit occupancy was at about 95%, with only three beds available.
Richardson stressed, as officials did back in the winter, that the number of beds is limited more by staffing than by physical space. By Tuesday afternoon’s reporting, ICU occupancy had dropped to 86.4% and available beds increased to 12.
Tuesday’s meeting came a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance to suggest even vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in counties deemed to be high-risk for virus spread — a category that includes Denton County. In a statement to the Denton Record-Chronicle last week, Richardson wrote that DCPH supports that recommendation.
“We support the CDC recommendation for indoor mask use in public spaces, as cases and hospitalizations are on the rise,” Richardson stated. “As has been the case from the beginning, the actual virus is mutating and changing, and we have to change with it for our own protection.”
To that point, Richardson was wearing a mask himself during Tuesday’s presentation. Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, who regularly asks him questions and seeks additional virus-related information at the county’s meetings, noted his mask, though she didn’t take an outright stance on the recommendation.
“I’m ready for masks to quit being a political statement and start being a scientific thing we can decide to wear to protect others and ourselves,” Edmondson said. “And if we don’t, leave us alone. If we do wear them, leave us alone. We have to each take responsibility for our own health in this situation.”
Denton County Judge Andy Eads, too, did not outright endorse the mask recommendation, taking a similar stance that mitigation efforts for the virus come down to personal responsibility.
“[The virus] is in the bloodstream of society now, and that does call upon each of us to exercise individual responsibility for our health care decisions and also be courteous of others,” Eads said. “I don’t believe there’s a one-size-fits-all on this. It is important that we use good judgment, good common sense and listen to our bodies.”
Property values up
County Tax Assessor Michelle French provided commissioners with the certified appraisal roll, as well as the no-new revenue and voter-approval tax rates for the upcoming budget year, which were subsequently approved Tuesday in advance of next week’s presentation on the county’s recommended budget.
This year, appraised property values in Denton County total $137.1 billion, up from $125.8 billion, French said. The county’s 2021 no-new-revenue tax rate, or the rate that would be needed to generate the same revenue as last year, is 21.3358 cents per $100 valuation, while the adjusted voter-approval rate is 23.3312 cents.
Altogether, those values will be used to calculate the tax rate needed to fund the proposed budget. The current budget year’s tax rate ended up at 22.4985 cents per $100 valuation, a 0.13% decrease from the prior year’s 22.5278 cents.
Next Tuesday, commissioners will receive a presentation on the recommended budget, with an additional budget workshop possible next Wednesday. Budget-related public hearings will be held in September before commissioners are able to formally adopt the county’s budget and tax rate toward the end of the month.