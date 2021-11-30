As health officials face the many unknowns of the omicron coronavirus variant, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said it’s likely the new strain has already landed within county lines — though its implications are up in the air.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson briefed county officials on omicron Tuesday morning, days after the World Health Organization categorized it as a “variant of concern.” The strain was discovered by South African scientists and has already been identified around the world — and Denton County is likely no exception, he said during this week’s Commissioners Court meeting.
“I know that omicron has not been officially detected in Denton County; however, I would suspect that omicron is already here and just has not been identified,” Richardson said. “You see the numbers of countries that have omicron are adding every day. I would think Texas and Denton County are already in the mix, and it’s just going to be a delay until we can confirm.”
At this point, the implications of omicron — how easily it infects people or how sick it makes them — aren’t fully understood. But the major point of concern, Richardson said, boils down to omicron’s mutations. Early research shows the variant has even more substantial differences than the delta strain, which has drowned out all the others to account for over 99.9% of coronavirus positives.
Richardson said there are over 50 mutations for omicron, including 26 unique spike protein mutations. That number far eclipses delta’s 10 spike mutations and makes it possible omicron could render vaccines less effective, delivering a huge blow to containment efforts.
“Think of needles on a cactus,” Richardson explained. “That protein is a big deal because that’s how we have constructed the vaccine. … As the spikes change, that’s the big question: Will it change the vaccine efficacy?”
But the answer to that could take weeks. As major vaccine producers Pfizer and Moderna evaluate the efficacy of their shots, questions swirl about changing the vaccine recipe. Even testing for the variant’s presence will take some time, involving a complicated process that uses only a certain percentage of positive tests.
Richardson said he doesn’t know an exact percentage of how many positive tests are sent for variant typing, but providers who perform the testing, such as hospitals or private laboratories, can either perform the analysis themselves or send it to another lab to be done. The data then ends up going to the federal or state level, but either way, he said DCPH has no input in the process.
“There’s a host of ways that the variant can be typed,” Richardson said. “Unfortunately, that’s out of our individual county control, so we do what other organizations and other local agencies do. We wait for the data to be reported to us.”
The end result is more reporting delays, so it could be some time before an omicron case is confirmed in Denton County. In the meantime, the coast isn’t as clear as officials hoped it would be. Though the delta variant still accounts for almost all cases, COVID-19 numbers are moving in the wrong direction.
For weeks now, overall cases have been increasing even without omicron’s presence, and hospitalizations following them. Richardson has said previously that as long as delta remains the dominant strain, downward progress should continue. He offered the holiday season as one potential reason for the recent reversal, but said there’s no definitive answer.
“It could be seasonality; it could be holiday gatherings,” Richardson said. “We really don’t know. There’s not a simple explanation. It seems like it’s multifaceted.”
Redistricting complete
Commissioners capped off Denton County’s redistricting process Tuesday by approving a new map for individual voting precincts. For the past 10 years, there have been 185 precincts, but that number will now grow to 236 — including 13 “zero” precincts, which cover uninhabited areas because the entire map needs to be covered.
Those precincts can’t exceed 5,000 active voters each, which previously applied to eight of them scattered throughout the county: 1006, 1025, 1032, 1041, 1044, 4034, 4035 and 4048. Those large precincts are chopped into several smaller ones in the new map, which won’t go into effect until Jan. 1.
For now, residents can view their new precincts by checking the election precinct map at www.dentoncounty.gov/1568/Denton-County-Redistricting-Information.