Amid confusion over the next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson stated it’s unknown exactly when fully vaccinated residents may be eligible for booster shots, and that the authorization for children under 12 to receive the vaccine could still be more than a month away.
Richardson’s weekly presentation at Tuesday’s county Commissioners Court meeting came as the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continues, with DCPH reporting the county had 7,147 active cases by Tuesday afternoon, the highest mark since March. Also Tuesday, the department reported intensive care unit occupancy was at 91%, with 82 of 90 staffed beds filled in Denton County hospitals.
Several vaccine developments have come since Richardson last spoke, including DCPH expanding its eligibility to include third doses for “severely immunocompromised” people. That eligibility criteria is taken directly from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, and includes a list of specific conditions and medical treatments.
As of Monday morning, two days after DCPH updated its registration service, 815 residents had signed up for the third dose. Richardson said slots are available this week for self-scheduling at two clinic options, and that the department would be able to get all 815 in for their shot, should they sign up.
The CDC’s third-dose recommendation has caused discussion, and often confusion, over its availability to the general public. Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell asked Richardson to address eligibility for a third dose, pointing out the CDC’s listed requirement of being fully vaccinated, with the second dose coming at least 28 days prior.
Immunocompromised people are “the only group of people we’re allowing to register,” Richardson said. “We do require on our website that you attest. You basically promise that you’re in this group.”
Delving further, Richardson addressed the expansion of third-dose eligibility. Monday, several media outlets reported the Biden administration could soon issue a recommendation of eight months in between a person’s second and third shot. That means if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes third doses for the general public, they could start being rolled out as early as mid-September.
Richardson clarified, however, that DCPH takes guidance specifically from the CDC and FDA — neither of which has communicated to local health officials how close a mass third-dose rollout could be.
“Many of us saw these national news stories about boosters and kind of a universal coverage from the White House,” Richardson said. “We do not have FDA guidance and we do not have CDC guidance for that. We’re going to tackle that problem and that opportunity when it presents itself officially. … There’s competing stories about eligibility right now — this is what is technically eligible from CDC.”
Richardson also spoke about when the vaccine could be available to children under 12, now that the school year has begun in local districts. Research is ongoing for children between ages 5 and 11, he said, but authorization will likely not come until later this fall.
“I was told as late as yesterday that the timeline for that emergency-use authorization for 5 to 11 is likely going to be the last week in September or the first week in October,” Richardson said. “It’s hard to know for sure.”
Richardson made it clear that the lack of advance communication from higher government agencies has been a source of frustration, saying DCPH often finds out about health decisions at the same time as the public. He cited that issue several times toward the beginning of the vaccine rollout, when the county was often unsure about what its weekly shipment would look like.
“If I sound mildly frustrated, that’s because you’re listening,” Richardson said. “It’s frustrating to see the news of that on my iPhone when everybody else sees it. We find out about the time that the general public finds out about that authorization.”
Public comment fireworks
At the start of Tuesday’s meeting was a brief verbal spat between local activist Willie Hudspeth and Denton County Judge Andy Eads. Hudspeth, who speaks during the public comment segment of most county meetings, has recently criticized commissioners for their handling of St. John’s Cemetery, established by emancipated slaves near Pilot Point in the late 1800s.
In 2016, Hudspeth began a push to restore the previously forgotten cemetery, with commissioners formally approving resources for the effort. While progress was made, Hudspeth has taken aim at commissioners in recent weeks, specifically stating that Denton County has not done enough to help locate bodies at the cemetery.
“I remember the years when [commissioners] passed [a motion] to take care of finding those bodies out there in Pilot Point,” Hudspeth said. “But all I get from you is, ‘How many more minutes does he have to speak?’ That’s what you do.”
Though commissioners typically limit their public comment responses to telling residents to reach out to their respective commissioner, Eads spoke his own piece after Hudspeth was finished, calling his comments “continued misinformation” put on the public record.
“I’ve been very patient with you over the years, treated you with great respect, and you’ve publicly acknowledged that,” Eads said. “But I do believe that misinformation unchallenged is inappropriate.”
Eads went on to cover a list of actions the county has approved regarding the cemetery, including maintenance and work days, which combined to total over $100,000 in cost. He added that Hudspeth met with media at the cemetery despite his request not to over vandalism concerns.
“You were going to go meet television crews out there and make it very public, and I asked you not to do that so that we could have our archaeological teams out there and do a full assessment of it,” Eads said. “You sir, put it in jeopardy by those actions.”
With his public comment period over, Hudspeth was denied a rebuttal after Eads said he’s had his “abundance of opportunity” to talk.
“I will be speaking next time,” Hudspeth said as he began to head out. “I’ll take my time and I’m going to address each one of those issues.”
In response, Eads said he has purchase orders to verify everything he said, before moving onto the meeting’s other agenda items.