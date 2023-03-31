Denton County ranked fourth in the nation in 2022 for total population gains from migration and births, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The county’s population grew by 33,424 for the year.
Texas had six of the country’s 10 fastest-gaining counties in 2022. Harris, Collin, Denton, Fort Bend, Bexar and Montgomery counties grew by a combined 209,182 residents.
Collin County (44,246) ranked third nationally.
The seven-county Dallas-Fort Worth area gained an additional 145,633 residents during the year ending July 2022. The population of those counties totaled almost 7.4 million.
On a percentage basis, the greatest U.S. gains were in Kaufman County (8.9%) and Rockwall County (5.7%).
Dallas County, meanwhile, has regained some of the population it lost during the pandemic.
When the COVID-19 lockdowns started, residents of urban areas across the country sought refuge in less densely populated cities and suburbs, especially those who could work remotely.
Dallas County’s population dropped by about 25,000 residents in 2021 while surrounding suburban counties had some of the largest gains in the country.
But now some of those Dallas expatriates and new residents are boosting the county’s population again.
Dallas County has regained nearly 13,000 people — the fastest gain the county has seen since 2017.
“The migration and growth patterns for counties edged closer to pre-pandemic levels this year,” the Census Bureau’s Christine Hartley said in a statement. “Some urban counties, such as Dallas and San Francisco, saw domestic outmigration at a slower pace between 2021 and 2022, compared to the prior year.”
Dallas County’s population has rebounded to more than 2.6 million — the eighth largest in the country. Harris County ranked third last year behind Los Angeles and Cook County, Illinois, both of which recorded the greatest one-year declines.
Los Angeles County lost 142,953 people, while Cook County, where Chicago is the county seat, fell by 94,344 residents.
The Census Bureau reports that 60% of U.S. counties saw net domestic in-migration last year. Collin County ranked second nationally with 29,696 new residents moving to the area.
As more employers shift from work-at-home to back-to-office, the worker and resident population in central Dallas has moved up. The construction of thousands of new rental housing units has also added to the number of urban dwellers.
“We feel this momentum every day in downtown, where our population has steadily grown over the past 25 years from just a few hundred people to more than 14,500 today,” said Jennifer Scripps, CEO of Downtown Dallas Inc. “The growth is expected to continue, which is why millions of dollars are being invested in commercial-to-residential conversions and new multi-family projects all over the city center.
“The urban core’s concentration of unique amenities — including arts, parks, restaurants, retail and museums — is a key edge over the sleepier suburban communities.”
