Denton County employees now have another option for health care in the MyFamily Health Clinic, a general wellness and treatment center officials say will increase access for employees and, eventually, decrease costs for the county as well.
The clinic officially opened Sept. 15 at 3900 Morse St., located on the east side of the county emergency services building using remodeled office space. The project has been in the works for a few years, spearheaded by Precinct 2 Commissioner Ron Marchant, who said it should end up benefiting both the county and its employees.
Clinic access will be free for the majority of employees, their spouses and their dependents. There are 1,293 county employees on a preferred provider organization (PPO) health plan, which allows them to visit the center without paying anything out of pocket. For the additional 307 employees on a high-deductible health plan, access will be available with a service fee around $30.
There are also 238 retirees who can access the clinic. A total of 144 county employees have opted out of county health plans.
Marchant said that while everyone is still free to use any health provider they want, the goal is to mitigate long-term health issues through general care and providing a closer, more affordable option.
“They can receive preventative care, they can receive mental health care, and we’re starting to do vaccinations for flu shots,” Marchant said. “It’s to benefit our employees, to make them healthier and more productive.”
County human resources director Gustavo Hernandez said the clinic is of particular benefit to lower-income employees on the PPO plan, who may steer themselves away from doctor visits because of copays.
“I believe that especially the lower-income employees may not have the $35 copay that they have to pay,” Hernandez said. “Now, since they don’t have to pay, they will go for the flu or cold or allergies. … What we’re trying to do is prevent employees from waiting too long to see a doctor. That could create a bigger expense in the long run.”
That “bigger expense” refers to insurance claims. Marchant said that because the county is self-insured, it ends up paying a portion of claims for medical visits out of its general fund. That can get especially expensive, he said, when employees need serious procedures such as surgeries or emergency treatment. Though the clinic won’t eliminate those entirely, officials are hoping the increased access reduces those payments and results in less medical issues in the future.
Contract
The county has contracted Vermont-based Marathon Health to service the clinic. After a $74,201 implementation fee, the service will cost $632,805 annually, according to the contract. That number could be increased by the consumer price index for medical care each year after the first, not exceeding 5%.
The contract also lays out the services Marathon will provide, including annual exams and screenings, chronic condition management and acute and episodic care. Chronic conditions include hypertension and diabetes, while acute and episodic care entails treatment of minor injuries, infections and rashes, among other ailments. Marathon also can work with an employee’s existing primary health provider or specialist.
For the county, the clinic’s success won’t be evident immediately. On the financial front, it needs employees first to make use of the clinic and second to actually show health benefits. The results are likely years away.
“We just opened three weeks ago, and we already see employees calling, retirees calling,” Hernandez said. “Time will tell. … Obviously, we want to save money on medical claims, but we really care about employees, and we want them to understand we’re doing this for them.”