The Denton County Drug Court is set to receive a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice at Tuesday’s County Commissioners Court meeting.
The drug court was established in 2016 to offer treatment and supervision to high-risk felony drug offenders. Commissioners are expected to approve the award, which will be spread out equally over three years. The money will be put toward inpatient residential treatment and outpatient trauma therapy, as well as training and travel expenses for the drug court team.
Two public hearings also will be held Tuesday for a special-use permit and a zoning change in the Lake Ray Roberts Planning and Zoning district. The special-use permit was requested by a woman wanting to build an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, a secondary housing unit on a single-family residential lot. ADUs are permitted only with a special-use permit.
The zoning change was requested by a man wanting to build a house on a 1-acre parcel currently zoned as agricultural land. For the home to be built, the land would need to be rezoned to R-1, residential. Both the special-use permit and zoning change requests are for land located west of Ray Roberts Lake, and commissioners can approve them following the public hearings.
Two proclamations will be read Tuesday recognizing outgoing mayors Chris Watts of Denton and Nick Sanders of Trophy Club. While Trophy Club has elected a new mayor, Watts will remain Denton’s leader until its mayoral runoff is decided Dec. 8.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson will address commissioners Tuesday for his weekly COVID-19 update. The county has seen its caseload increase substantially in recent weeks, with the department reporting over 200 cases daily in five consecutive days last week.