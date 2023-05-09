After a Denton County death investigator was arrested May 2 and indicted on a felony charge, questions remain about her employment with the county.
Lindsay Hendrix, 38, was indicted on one count of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony offense, on April 27.
The indictment alleges that Hendrix unlawfully acquired another individual’s money starting on April 10, 2021, and continuing through Aug. 11, 2022, with intent to deprive the individual.
Court records indicate Hendrix was arrested by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on May 2 with her bond set at $2,500. She was released the same day.
As a forensic death investigator, Hendrix is part of a team that investigates any deaths in Denton County that are considered unnatural. Death investigators are sometimes expected to testify in court regarding their findings.
When asked for information about Hendrix’s employment, an administrative staffer referred the Denton Record-Chronicle to the District Attorney’s Office.
First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said the office would not know information regarding Hendrix’s employment. When informed of this, another administrative staffer referred the Record-Chronicle to the DA’s Office once again.
The staffer later said that chief forensic death investigator Jennifer Hernandez was on vacation and instructed all staff to refer any questions to the DA’s office in her absence. Hernandez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
It’s unclear if Hendrix was aware of the impending indictment or if she continued to work leading up to the indictment. Regardless, Beck said the District Attorney’s office has no concerns about Hendrix’s alleged criminal offense impacting her work as a death investigator.
Hendrix is set for an arraignment hearing on June 7 in the 462nd District Court of Judge Lee Ann Breading.
Hendrix was reached by phone but did not provide comment. Her attorney, Tim Powers, told the Record-Chronicle his office did not have enough information to comment on Hendrix's employment.
"We were retained approximately 10 days ago and are in the midst of our own independent investigation of the allegations and will be zealously defending Ms. Hendrix," Powers said via email.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.