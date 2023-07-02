Ponder VFD chief

Ponder Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Williams speaks in support of creating Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2 during a meeting Tuesday. Denton County commissioners denied the proposal.

The Denton County Commissioners Court voted to deny a proposal to create a new emergency services district during Tuesday's meeting.

The original proposal for Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2 included Ponder and Justin in its boundaries. It's not clear when the city of Justin backed out of the proposed district, but officials on Tuesday presented a proposal with boundaries that included the towns of Ponder and Dish, as well as a portion of Northlake's extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Map of proposed Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2

Map of proposed Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2, shown in a screenshot as it was presented to the Denton County Commissioners Court last week. The boundaries of the proposed district — shown in blue — include Ponder and Dish and part of Northlake's extraterritorial jurisdiction. 
Map of proposed Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2, from January 2023

An image from Denton City Council meeting materials in January 2023 shows a map of the earlier boundaries of proposed Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2. In this version, the proposed district — shown in purple — includes the towns of Justin and Ponder.

