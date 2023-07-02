The Denton County Commissioners Court voted to deny a proposal to create a new emergency services district during Tuesday's meeting.
The original proposal for Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2 included Ponder and Justin in its boundaries. It's not clear when the city of Justin backed out of the proposed district, but officials on Tuesday presented a proposal with boundaries that included the towns of Ponder and Dish, as well as a portion of Northlake's extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Supporters of the proposed district told commissioners to put it on the November elections ballot and let the voters decide.
Charles Williams, chief of the Ponder Volunteer Fire Department, said after Tuesday's meeting that they tried to postpone a decision on the district during the meeting since they still had a six-week deadline to put it on the November ballot.
Issues with the revised boundaries
Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian told the commissioners that the revised proposed boundary changes were concerning.
Specifically, the original boundaries had proposed funding of $3.9 million, and the current revised boundaries had funding of $778,000.
“This is an 80% decrease in the original submission due to Justin, New Fairview, Fort Worth and Denton not consenting [to be included in the boundary],” Sebastian said.
Williams told the commissioners the proposal had gone through a three-year process. He said he understood the questioning of the revised proposed income. Still, he said the area is predominantly vacant, and he believed more income would be added once the area becomes more developed.
“We feel like there is still plenty of revenue potential there in the upcoming years,” Williams told the commissioners. “… Like I said, this is a three-year process getting to this point. All we're wanting to let the voters decide.”
The Ponder Volunteer Fire Department was formed in 1937 and is a nonprofit. Capt. James Longbrake from the Ponder department spoke in support of creating a new district during Tuesday's meeting.
He said the volunteer firefighters' call volumes have increased, and the work has become demanding because it takes away from the volunteers' time with their families and they do not get paid.
“So, the additional funds that this district will give us, although it's limited, it lowers the impact on the volunteers by allowing us to have some members paid,” Longbreak said.
He also asked the commissioners to put the item on the November ballot.
Ponder Mayor John Bassler told the commissioners he supported creating the emergency services district.
In January, the Denton City Council voted unanimously to deny a request to be included in the boundary because of the city's plans for future fire stations. According to the council agenda, the city has plans to locate Denton Fire Department stations in the future Hunter Ranch development and along West U.S. Highway 380.
The county emergency services district's proposed boundaries would have included portions of the city of Denton’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Officials presented maps of the proposed petition for the emergency services district from the Justin and Ponder volunteer fire departments.
During last week's meeting, Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges was unaware of the revised boundary changes but reminded the commissioners about the Denton City Council’s denial to include the city as part of the proposed district's boundaries.
Ken Campbell, an Austin attorney representing the parties that want to create the emergency services district, said the proposed district did not need consent from the different cities and could annex other municipalities if approved.
“Even with the revised map, you just got a place to start,” Campbell said. "And one of the things about EDSs is that we can annex upon petition, just like a general law. Upon petition, we can annex, and so we can go back and pick up these areas over the next year or two.”
County commissioners were concerned about motioning to put the item on the November ballot due to the boundary and financial revisions.
John Feldt, chief of Denton County's civil division, told the commissioners they had to decide whether to allow the item to the November ballot that day. He also said that if the commissioners voted for the item, they would have to fix or add the district's boundaries.
Williams said after the meeting that he was disappointed with the outcome. He said the commissioners didn't act after he turned in the petition last year, and it took until the end of June for the public hearing to take place.
