If you’re looking for fresh berries to enjoy this spring, Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm near Pilot Point has you covered — even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris and Kylie Demases’ pick-your-own strawberry farm in northeast Denton County offers the titular fruit itself, strawberry jam and a fun experience for families.
But with the coronavirus’s spread, some changes had to come to the strawberry season.
If things were normal, visitors would be able to harvest their own fruit. Now, Pecan Creek staff pick the berries instead, and they’re sold in a drive-thru line.
That hasn’t stopped people from visiting and supporting the strawberry farmers — while staying inside their vehicles.
Chris Demases had to call out to customers that they were sold out on Saturday morning. Their farm is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, but they officially close when they’re all picked out for the day.
“We have a closing time just because Google makes us have a closing time,” Chris said in a phone interview. “We usually close out — pick out or sell out — [fast]. ... People are really crazy for strawberries, I guess.”
On Saturday, Chris said the farm opened a bit before 10 a.m. because the drive-thru line to get in went about half a mile out. They sold out around 10:45 a.m.
The couple started their strawberry farm with 10,000 plants and less than an acre of land in 2018. Two years later, with nearly 5 acres and 50,000 plants, Chris said they’re still not meeting demand.
“I saw a demand of people wanting to get out and pick your own produce,” Chris said. “What better crop than strawberries?”
A big thing for them was to offer something for families, Kylie Demases said. Parents can snap pictures of their kids picking fruit. The experience shows children where their food comes from while also giving families some fresh air.
“Even with drive-thru purchasing, people are just wanting to get out of the house,” Kylie said. “Sitting in the drive-thru with music and the windows down ... it forces people to bond.”
The Demaseses and other family members pick the strawberries directly into clamshell packages with washed hands, Kylie said. Rather than picking the berries into a bucket and then placing them into packages, this way the berries are touched only once.
“Always wash produce before you eat it,” Kylie said. “[This method helps] limit exposure.”
Kylie said she’s a registered nurse, and the farm’s COVID-19 statement says she supervises the strawberry picking to ensure pickers are practicing proper hygiene and sanitation.
She said starting the season during a pandemic was scary and they didn’t know if they would have support. Luckily for them, the support came through and people still come by.
“Overall, I think we’re OK,” she said. “It’s been a change and it hurt us a little, [but] through customer support, I think we’re going to be OK.”