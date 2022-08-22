Denton rain
A steady, soaking rain moved over Denton, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

 Al Key/DRC

Parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area are getting national attention for heavy rain and flooding, but Denton County appears to be avoiding the worst of the storm system, with local officials saying there had been only limited impact by Monday afternoon.

Eric Hutmacher, director of Denton County's Office of Emergency Management, said Monday afternoon that the rain system ended up shifting to a more southern track than was originally predicted. That left some areas south of the county, particularly Dallas, getting pelted with more rain than they can handle. The county, meanwhile, still got its fair share of the system.

Courthouse rain
Rain falls around the Courthouse on the Square on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Denton, Texas. 

