Fire marshal

Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian asks county commissioners to approve a fire ban during Tuesday's meeting.

 Courtesy photo/Dawn Cobb, Denton County

Denton County commissioners approved a countywide burn ban effective immediately on Tuesday.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning and places limits on outdoor cooking and hot-work (such as welding) to prevent potential grass fires.

