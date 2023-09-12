Commissioners Court chambers
Buy Now

The county judge leads meetings of the Denton County Commissioners Court, which holds meetings at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse, shown here in 2021.

 DRC file photo

Commissioners approved Denton County’s previously proposed $396 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year during their meeting Tuesday.

During the Aug. 15 meeting, county commissioners were told that about $3.54 million of the funds would be used for public safety, including a 14% slide in the pay scale that would increase compensation for law enforcement.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags