Denton County commissioners approved the adoption of a lower budget and a slightly lower tax rate for 2020-21 during their meeting this week.
Both the budget and tax rate were initially presented at the commissioners’ Aug. 11 meeting before they were adopted following a public hearing Tuesday. They will go into effect Oct. 1 when fiscal year 2021 begins.
The budget totals $318.85 million, a decrease of $2.7 million from 2019-20’s adopted budget of $321.5 million, and the property tax rate comes in at $0.224985 per $100 valuation, a 0.13% decrease from this year’s $0.225278.
For a home valued at $341,090, the average value according to the Denton Central Appraisal District, that would mean a $1 decrease for next year’s county tax bill, to $767, assuming the home’s valuation stayed the same.
Denton County Budget Officer Jona Macsas cited several challenges in this year’s budgeting process. Nontax revenues are estimated to decrease by $5.9 million due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and declining interest earnings and changes in laws on fines and fees.
Macsas also cited the opening of the new administrative courthouse at 3900 Morse St. and the county’s growing population — 901,120 as of Jan. 1 — as additional challenges.
Significant changes in the 2020-21 budget compared to this year’s include a $9 million (4.7%) increase in the general fund, which makes up nearly two-thirds of the budget at $200 million, and a nearly equal decrease in the permanent improvement fund, which the county uses for capital projects such as facility construction and maintenance, from $16.4 million to $7.3 million.
The road and bridge fund will see nearly a $2.5 million decrease, going from $16.7 million to $14.3 million. Funding for the Medicaid DSRIP diabetes case management program was cut completely from the budget, saving $1.4 million, though Macsas said it will still be funded through budget amendments, similar to grants and contracts.
Elsewhere in the budget, the road and bridge departments for each county precinct have been consolidated into one department of transportation and engineering, which commissioners believe will improve efficiency for road and bridge service as the county continues to grow.
The county granted 27.375 new positions for the upcoming year out of a requested 35.65. The number of county employees per 1,000 residents is down to 2.02 for the upcoming year as it continues to drop over the past decade, from 2.32 in 2013-14’s budget.