Denton County's 911 system is working as usual now, officials said late Friday night, after several hours when calls were going to a "secondary operational configuration," with calls being routed to public safety administrative lines.
The Denco Area 9-1-1 District is the agency that serves the county's 911 calls. A problem Friday disrupted normal functions for several hours.
The Denton Police Department notified residents at 5:03 p.m. that the 911 lines were down countywide, and that they should call the department directly for any emergencies.
At some point after, according to an update from Denton County's official social media page posted at 6:25 p.m., the 911 lines became operational again through a backup system.
"Denco Area 9-1-1 has experienced a problem in the 9-1-1 network that has caused 9-1-1 calls to be routed to public safety agency administrative lines," the post reads. "The back-up systems are working as designed and vendor partners are actively engaged to identify and resolve the issue. ... Citizens should continue to call 9-1-1 if help is needed as the secondary operational configuration is functioning."
Shortly after 10:15 p.m., Denton County's official social media accounts announced that Denco 9-1-1 said service had been restored across the county. The problem was pinned on a vendor used by the agency.
"As of 9:45pm, the source of the disruption to the primary 9-1-1 call routing plan was identified and addressed by the responsible vendor, restoring the normal operational call pathways for all 9-1-1 calls in the Denco Area 9-1-1 District," the update reads. "Service has been fully restored and all 9-1-1 answering points are receiving calls."
