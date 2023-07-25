The Denton Central Appraisal District received 132,000 property tax protests this year, up from about 100,000 last year, Chief Appraiser Don Spencer told county commissioners.
“I do feel that the growth and the desirability of Denton County contributed a lot to the additional protests that were filed this year,” Spencer said during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
The appraisal district was able to get all property notices out by April 17, “which is a huge step toward a structured and more organized appeal process this year,” Spencer said.
DCAD has a deadline of July 25 to certify total property valuations — or at least 95% of the total — and send the numbers to taxing jurisdictions for their budget planning.
Spencer said Tuesday that DCAD had certified 98.4% of the taxable value to the taxing units of Denton County.
“We should wrap up the rest of the appeals by mid-August,” Spencer said.
He told commissioners that the 2023 net taxable value in Denton County was just over $177 billion, and that was across 470,000 parcels of property. Last year, the net taxable value was just under $150 billion across 458,000 parcels.
“So that’s a $27 billion increase in taxable value, and about 12,000 added new parcels to the type to the appraisal roll,” Spencer said.
Commissioners told Spencer that the relationship between the county and the appraisal district has improved since last year.
DCAD proposed a budget increase of $2.76 million last year, but after the Commissioners Court disapproved of it, followed by dozens of other taxing bodies, that budget was canceled.
Spencer said DCAD started this year with about 33 members who served on that appraisal review board but finished the year with 27 members.
Spencer would like to see more individuals join the appraisal review board due to the short staff on the board, which adds longer wait time and prolongs the process for all of the property owners in the county.
Those interested can contact the taxpayer liaison officer at tlo@dentoncad.com by October. Those appointed will serve the board in January with training.
“There is state mandatory training provided by the comptroller’s office, and we host that training at our office remotely through Zoom webinar,” Spencer said.
