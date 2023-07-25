Denton Central Appraisal District sign

The Denton Central Appraisal District’s offices are on Morse Street in Denton.

 Shafkat Anowar/Dallas Morning News file photo

The Denton Central Appraisal District received 132,000 property tax protests this year, up from about 100,000 last year, Chief Appraiser Don Spencer told county commissioners.

“I do feel that the growth and the desirability of Denton County contributed a lot to the additional protests that were filed this year,” Spencer said during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

