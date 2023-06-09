Denton Central Appraisal District sign (copy)
Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News file photo

The Denton Central Appraisal District will hold a public hearing on a proposed budget increase for the 2024 fiscal year at 3 p.m. Thursday at 3901 Morse St.

The total amount of the proposed 2024 budget will amount to $20.3 million, a $2.5 million increase from the current budget. The proposed budget also includes hiring 11 more employees, from 104 to 115.

