Denton County Transportation Authority leaders are looking into the future of its transportation service as they discussed possible plans to retire diesel buses, replace A-train rail cars and modernize service fleets, thanks to the agency’s more than $99 million in unrestricted net position.
DCTA leadership discussed details about the funds during the long-range financial discussion plan at the July 27 DCTA Board of Directors meeting.
According to DCTA documentation, unrestricted net position is the amount that may be used to meet DCTA’s ongoing obligations in accordance with the fiscal policies.
Paul Cristina, DCTA chief executive officer, told the board the long-range financial plan is for the agency to compete for federal grant money four years from now.
“This long-range financial plan tells us that we need to have a long-range fleet replacement plan because what we hear from transit agencies is that in order to get federal discretionary money for fleet replacement, we have to have alternative fuel vehicles,” Cristina said.
Sherrelle Evans-Jones, DCTA’s chief financial officer, told the board that the net position estimate amount was from the last audited financial statement.
David Magaña, DCTA director of marketing and communications, clarified the total unrestricted net position in an email to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Magaña said according to the fiscal year 2022 audit, the unrestricted fund balance was $99,809,719.
Magaña also clarified that unrestricted net position is a governmental agency’s equity balance — not necessarily the organization’s cash reserves.
Cristina also recommended that the board vote on next year’s $70 million proposed budget at the Aug. 24 board meeting.
Ridership from April through June
As of July 27, there have been 2.1 million commuters who used DCTA transportation services, which include bus routes, A-train and GoZone services.
The July 27 agenda memo shows bus ridership in May through June has decreased due to the reduction of the University of North Texas bus services that was implemented on May 15 as the semester ended for students.
The July 27 DCTA report showed the bus route ridership numbers between April and June.
There were 165,842 bus riders in April, 79,338 in May and 35,864 in June. According to the agenda memo, June’s bus trips were substantially below 54.8% from the previous month.
Compared to GoZone, 74,633 commuters used the service in April — 77,010 in May and 71,434 in June. According to the agenda, GoZone’s trips were 7.2% below last month’s total.
The report shows the A-train service had 20,003 riders in April, 19,196 in May and 17,879 in June.
While DCTA’s A-train ridership has declined over the summer, June’s 2023 A-train boardings were 22.2% greater than last year’s 14,636 monthly average of train riders.
According to the April, June and July DCTA Board of Directors meeting agenda report, ridership services between January and July have increased steadily from last year.
