Denton County Public Health has already started to promote the flu vaccine. A news release late last month urged residents to get the shot before the end of October, as the flu season tends to peak from December to February.
Flu activity has been down in recent years, but Denton County Public Health and U.S. officials are warning that influenza could make a comeback this winter — with Texas already showing warning signs ahead of the peak winter months.
The flu season is known for unpredictability, and in the past two years, it’s been far overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases increased last year but were still well below the years before that. Heading into this year’s winter months, though, U.S. officials are warning of a more typical flu season.
“While COVID numbers are declining, we can’t ignore the seasonal flu,” DCPH Director Matt Richardson stated in the release. “It is important to remember that flu vaccines take two weeks to become effective in preventing the flu. Get your flu vaccine now so you don’t have to worry about it later.”
Tuesday, DCPH Chief Epidemiologist Juan Rodriguez gave a presentation at the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting. He included the latest influenza data, which shows Texas close to the forefront for flu activity throughout the U.S. Only Georgia and the District of Columbia ranked higher at the start of October.
“The CDC has already indicated Texas has high [influenza-like illness] activity,” Rodriguez said. “Something that’s going up already. Even though it’s early in the season — people kind of want to wait sometimes to get their vaccines — it’s actually a great time before it starts to pick up even further.”
The underlying concern on a national level is that hospitals will have to deal with two respiratory illnesses at once, potentially straining them. At the moment, Denton County’s COVID-19 cases are tapering off, with the active case total declining by the week and only about 10 hospital beds taken up by coronavirus patients.
Hospitalization rates for the flu are somewhat harder to pin down, because of the pandemic’s circumstances. Rodriguez attributed much lower totals to the social climate over the past two years, so the most accurate estimates could come from data looking at the past five years.
“Less people were being hospitalized during the COVID pandemic,” Rodriguez said. “Possibly — likely — because the precautions we took, like hand hygiene, masking and social distancing, were working for respiratory diseases. … It would be wonderful if, somehow, COVID went away and we just had to deal with flu again.”
DCPH has a flu webpage set up for additional information.