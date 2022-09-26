A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 26, 2022 @ 5:06 pm
A colorized transmission electron micrograph shows monkeypox particles in an infected cell.
Denton County Public Health confirmed two monkeypox cases during Sept. 19-25, bringing this year's countywide total to 44.
DCPH doesn't release information on the people who test positive, but does investigate the cases in order to identify anyone who might have come in contact with them.
More information on vaccine eligibility, as well as signs and symptoms of monkeypox, can be found at dentoncounty.gov/monkeypox.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.