Monkeypox up close

A colorized transmission electron micrograph shows monkeypox particles in an infected cell.

 National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Denton County Public Health confirmed two monkeypox cases during Sept. 19-25, bringing this year's countywide total to 44. 

DCPH doesn't release information on the people who test positive, but does investigate the cases in order to identify anyone who might have come in contact with them.

