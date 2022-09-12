Monkeypox up close

A colorized transmission electron micrograph shows monkeypox particles in an infected cell.

 National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Denton County Public Health confirmed six new monkeypox cases during the week of Sept. 6-11, bringing the county's total to 41.

DCPH doesn't release information on the patients, but does investigate the cases to identify anyone who may have been in direct contact with them.

