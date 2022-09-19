Monkeypox up close

A colorized transmission electron micrograph shows monkeypox particles in an infected cell.

 National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Denton County Public Health confirmed one monkeypox case during Sept. 12-18, bringing the countywide total to 42.

DCPH doesn't release any information on the people who tested positive, but does investigate the cases to identify anyone who might have come into contact with them.

Tags

Recommended for you