Monkeypox virus

This image is a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (yellow) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory. The image was captured at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland.

 NIAID

Denton County Public Health has opened a monkeypox vaccine registration website to make the limited vaccine available to a select few county residents who have either been exposed to the virus or are more likely to contract it.

Recommended for you