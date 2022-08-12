This image is a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (yellow) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory. The image was captured at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland.
Denton County Public Health has opened a monkeypox vaccine registration website to make the limited vaccine available to a select few county residents who have either been exposed to the virus or are more likely to contract it.
DCPH opened the website Friday, with a total of 17 positive monkeypox cases in the county. Only Denton County residents can register to get the vaccine through DCPH’s system, according to a news release, and those residents must be eligible through one of the following:
Individuals who had known contact with an individual who tested positive for monkeypox within the previous 14 days.
A man who has sex with men and has had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the previous 14 days.
Individuals who had a sexual partner in the previous 14 days who was showing symptoms of monkeypox at time of intimate contact, such as a rash or sores.
Individuals with a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea or early syphilis within the previous 12 months.
Individuals who are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.
The department reiterated that anyone can get monkeypox, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.
“Monkeypox vaccination is recommended to prevent infection in individuals exposed to the virus,” the release states. “People who are vaccinated should continue to take steps to protect themselves from infection by avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact, with someone who has monkeypox or symptoms of monkeypox.”
More information on the virus and information on how to register for the monkeypox vaccine can be found at DentonCounty.gov/monkeypox.