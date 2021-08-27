Over the course of three vaccine clinics, Denton County Public Health has administered 602 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to people incarcerated at the Denton County Jail.
DCPH held mass clinics when vaccines to help prevent COVID-19 first became widely available to the public. As the medical health provider for Denton County inmates, officials also organized vaccine clinics with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to immunize people being held there.
Matt Richardson, the director of Denton County Public Health, stressed that vaccines are given only to inmates who agree to receive them.
The jail’s population numbers change daily, but the Texas Commission on Jail Standard’s recent monthly report from the Denton County Jail showed 1,045 people were booked there on Aug. 1, which is 59.9% of its capacity.
“We form teams and we go through both pods and individual isolated cells and offer the vaccine to anyone who is both eligible and interested,” Richardson said. “So we follow much the same process as we do in any other clinic. We take basic demographic information, have that information available in our system, upload it to the statewide database, as we’ve done with [previous clinics].”
That database, which is accessible to medical providers across the state, provides proof of vaccination for Texans who have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.
Of the 602 doses given to inmates, Richardson said 389 have been first doses and 213 were second doses.
Around Denton County as a whole, 206,869 first doses and 198,011 second doses have been administered as of Friday morning.
The second doses DCPH has administered at the jail aren’t necessarily just for people who also had their first dose while in jail.
“We’re happy to administer a second dose even if they were vaccinated elsewhere,” Richardson said.
Richardson said they don’t have a number on how many current inmates are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“They could have been fully vaccinated prior to being booked, or vaccinated after release, so we don’t know,” Richardson said.
The three clinics held in the past three months have run efficiently, he said. He said inmates can get their vaccination card upon release.
“It also coincides nicely with the second-dose due date,” Richardson said. “When we give a first dose, we know we have to return [about] 28 days later.”
Two inmates at the Denton County Jail have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Rodney Puente, 52, died in October, before any COVID-19 vaccine was available outside of studies. Assistant Chief Deputy Barry Caver at the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday he didn’t know whether 23-year-old Brandon Alexander Dominguez was vaccinated. Dominguez died Aug. 18 at a hospital.
All of the COVID vaccinations for inmates have been voluntary, as are vaccines for other diseases or treatment for health problems.
“Inmates can refuse treatment until they are unable to respond,” Richardson said. “And just like in any situation, in or out of the jail, we can call emergency services — 911 — and the inmates retain the ability to consent just like the general public. The only time we would send them to a hospital facility, [an] inpatient facility, is if they were unconscious or unable to consent. But they can always refuse if they maintain that ability.”