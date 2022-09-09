Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 6:06 pm
A health department worker hands out at-home COVID-19 test kits in 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio. Denton County residents can now report their positive at-home COVID test results via an online tool.
Staff Writer
Denton County Public Health has confirmed 1,369 new COVID-19 cases from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, according to the department’s weekly update.
DCPH also confirmed that four deaths were caused by the coronavirus, but those deaths didn’t necessarily occur in the past week.
With an estimated 1,622 people recovering from the virus, the county’s active case total dropped by 247. The active case load now sits at 4,255.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.