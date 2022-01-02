The Denton Central Appraisal District will revisit its agricultural exemption guidelines next month after its last proposal was met with opposition from local officials and residents — including County Judge Andy Eads.
DCAD drew criticism at its Dec. 16 board meeting, where directors were set to “adopt new agricultural policies and guidelines,” in addition to appointing members for its agricultural advisory board. But the district’s proposal was tabled after dozens of residents attended the meeting to oppose it, largely over concerns the new guidelines would exclude some from applying for exemptions.
Recordings of the meetings are not available and the December meeting’s minutes have not yet been posted. Two documents relating to the agricultural guidelines are available online, although some attendees said they don’t clearly lay out what the changes would be for each agricultural category.
DCAD Chief Appraiser Hope McClure declined an interview last week to go over the changes, but said in a written statement that the entire topic was tabled and will be revisited in February at the earliest. According to her, the new proposal aimed to establish firm guidelines for the exemption process.
“Although Denton CAD has historically had an agricultural appraisal manual, the standards and ‘degrees of intensity’ have not been clearly defined for landowners or Ag Appraisers,” McClure wrote. “The proposed guidelines are intended to help new property owners have an increased clarity and transparency on how to qualify for agricultural valuation, before purchasing a new property in Denton County.”
“Degrees of intensity” refer to a set of standards land has to meet to be considered for agricultural use, and they differ depending on the type of agriculture. The standards (applied for acre size, the number of animals or crops per acre and other factors) determine if land should be considered an agricultural operation.
McClure also wrote “the intention was never to remove existing exemptions.” She was likely referring to a belief from some that the minimum size for an agricultural exemption would be substantially increased. Northlake Mayor Pro Tem Brian Montini, one of the residents who attended, stated in a Facebook post that he believed there was a “lack of information” available.
“I estimate over 50 people were in attendance to address issues,” Montini wrote. “The issue at hand was really a rumor that all Ag Exemptions would now be limited to 10 Acre lots or larger excluding many of our residents with 5 acre lots that many have had for decades.”
Montini added there were some other changes to be “concerned” about, but an email inquiry for his further thoughts wasn’t returned. County Judge Andy Eads was also in attendance, and said he was disappointed at DCAD’s “lack of transparency” over the proposal.
“We could not get clarity from the appraisal district,” Eads said. “I had to scramble around that morning trying to get a copy of the changes to decipher what the actual changes were.”
Eads went further, saying he believes the proposal was an example of DCAD’s “mismanagement.” In particular, he said he’s frustrated at the explanation that the district doesn’t currently have firm procedures in place for granting the exemptions.
“They said twice they do not have standards for which they provide agriculture exemptions,” Eads said. “I find that hard to believe, or bad practice if that’s the truth. How have they been providing those in the past?”
Ultimately, Eads said he would like the new proposal to take more community input into consideration, and that in general, he wants to encourage local agriculture. He added he’s appreciative directors tabled the topic at December’s meeting.
Starting Monday, Jan. 3, landowners who qualify or who may be applying for agricultural exemptions can take a survey on DCAD’s website. McClure stated that survey will stay up for 30 days, at which point the district’s directors will write up an updated set of guidelines for approval in February. She said updates will come “as available” to the district’s website.