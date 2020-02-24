The Denton Central Appraisal District hired a new deputy chief appraiser, Don Spencer, on Friday, according to a news release.
Spencer has worked in the property tax appraisal industry for about 13 years and has close to 20 years' management experience. He joins the appraisal district with experience and education in residential, business personal property, commercial and industrial valuation.
“Don will be an asset to the Denton Central Appraisal District,” Chief Appraiser Hope McClure stated in the news release. “He is motivated and excited to bring his experience, passion and talent into a growing district like Denton. Spencer shares my vision and values for Denton CAD, and he will help take this district to the next level of excellence."
With a registered professional appraiser license, Spencer is joining Denton CAD as a certified chief appraiser with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in organizational leadership from Texas A&M University in Commerce.