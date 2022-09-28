Denton Central Appraisal District
Buy Now

The Denton Central Appraisal District building, on Morse Street, is shown in 2019.

 DRC file photo

Nearing the appointment of its next chief appraiser, the Denton Central Appraisal District approved a new, less expensive budget Tuesday after governmental bodies throughout the county threw out its first attempt.

2023 budget

Recommended for you