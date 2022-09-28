Nearing the appointment of its next chief appraiser, the Denton Central Appraisal District approved a new, less expensive budget Tuesday after governmental bodies throughout the county threw out its first attempt.
2023 budget
With DCAD now being led by Interim Chief Appraiser Don Spencer, the board of directors approved a second attempt at the 2023 budget at Tuesday's meeting.
The agency's first approved budget — a $2.76 million increase aimed at boosting staffing to keep up with the county's growth — became the center of a firestorm of criticism, in which over 30 of the district's taxing entities filed disapproval resolutions. The budget was voided through that process, and with complaints mounting, the DCAD board ultimately decided last week to remove Chief Appraiser Hope McClure from her position.
The new budget, which can be viewed on the agenda from Tuesday's meeting, drops the increase by almost $200,000. Spencer, reached Wednesday, said the decreases came "directly from personnel," specifically an administrative director position.
"I eliminated one full-time position out of the original proposed budget," Spencer said. "There were two director positions that had been added. There was a director of administration and director of appraisal. It was just another layer of management, so I removed one of those positions."
Spencer said that was the major change in the new budget, but pointed out that he added money to the training and education fund, due to complaints from the taxing entities.
"That was a concern that had been addressed several times by several of the taxing entities," Spencer said. "They were concerned with the education and training not increasing. That was really the only thing that changed in the budget, was those two items. The plans with the budget are the same, looking at adding the same number of residential appraisers and the same number of customer service specialists, to kind of target those areas where we need the most help."
Spencer said he has met with taxing entities to get their feedback, and while there's still concerns, he said there's more support now.
"I think some of the general concerns about the overall increase in the budget are still there … but I think there's some more support right now than what we had originally," Spencer said. "I'm just trying to be available to answer the questions that some of these entities had on how we're going to use this budget."
Next chief appraiser
As for the next chief appraiser, the board seems set on its choice. According to board Chair Roy Atwood, the preferred direction is to upgrade Spencer, moving him from deputy chief appraiser to chief appraiser.
However, Spencer will have to stay as interim chief appraiser for the time being. That's because of some technicalities. Firstly, McClure is still DCAD's chief appraiser, despite being relieved of all her duties earlier this month. And DCAD would still need to reach an agreement with Spencer.
"Hope is technically, at this point, on paid administrative leave pending negotiation of a separation agreement," Atwood said Wednesday. "There was a motion at the [Sept. 13] meeting to retain [legal] counsel to negotiate that. Now, at the meeting yesterday, there was a motion approved retaining the same counsel to negotiate an employment agreement with Don. It is our hope [by the Oct. 13 board meeting] both of those issues can be brought to conclusion."
Atwood said the board decided quickly on Spencer because he was one of the candidates in the interview process when McClure was hired a few years ago. That, coupled with his performance as deputy chief appraiser, led to plenty of confidence that he can head up the agency.
"[Spencer] was actually our number two choice when we hired Hope," Atwood said. "The second consideration was that we've seen Don's performance over the last two-and-a-half, three years and have been very impressed with those areas he's been covering. ... We didn't have any hesitation."
Spencer, for his part, said he's supportive of the idea.
"It's definitely my intent and my wish to serve as chief appraiser, and I think the board is headed in that direction," Spencer said. "We're just not at that point yet."