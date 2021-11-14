Some Denton County program directors recognize the criminal justice system isn’t the right place for someone with a mental health problem to get rehabilitated — so their teams are aiming to address the underlying issues to deter them away from the criminal justice system.
The Denton County Judiciary has several specialized treatment courts, and some are meant to divert people from the criminal justice system or help participants break old habits that could get them in trouble. There is a mental health treatment program for adults and one for children, a drug treatment court, veterans treatment court, DWI treatment court and a program for first-time drug offenders.
“Anyone that’s worked in the system for any period of time, whether you’re a prosecutor or you’re a defense attorney or a judge, you come across people that you know have underlying issues [with] the offense. … It may still be an offense, but something else led to it,” said Judge Lee Ann Breading, one of the judges for the adult mental health court. “And trying to get them back on track is the hardest thing to do.”
Breading sees mostly criminal felony cases in her 462nd District Court nowadays. Judge Coby Waddill, who also oversees the adult mental health court, is the judge for County Criminal Court No. 5.
The goal is for participants in the mental health treatment courts is to complete the different phases of probation, counseling and building coping skills so they can get their criminal cases dismissed and record of the offense expunged.
Since its inception in 2015, Waddill said the adult court has had more than 40 graduations, but he said he doesn’t have an exact number of graduates since they get rid of the records once a participant completes the program. He said the program currently has between 22 and 35 participants.
Since its inception in 2016, the juvenile mental health court, called the SOAR program, has had a recidivism rate of 81%, tracking graduates three years out to see if they’ve committed another offense. Prillwitz said this is high because other programs for juveniles have about a 60% recidivism rate.
“[It’s also] to give them tools over the course of that 12 to 18 months that it normally takes to work the program to be able to deal with the new issues that they’re coming to grips with,” Waddill said.
The program is broken up into three phases during that year to year and a half. He said they first get participants stabilized if they’ve been prescribed medications. This means making sure they’re staying on top of their medication, and teaching them to advocate for themselves if their medicine is causing more negative side effects than positive.
Phase 2, active recovery, is where they learn tools to deal with the problems they may have. The third phase, reintegration, employs a type of intensive outpatient counseling in which they put those skills to use and learn how to recognize their triggers.
Usually an attorney advocates for a client to get into the program, but referrals can come from the District Attorney’s Office, the arresting agency or another source, Waddill said. The judges said many participants are young adults.
The SOAR program usually has 10 participants, and the average age is 15 to 16 years old. Judge Kimberly McCary and program director Laura Prillwitz said youth are referred to this program through several means, such as through the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center, a police officer, their school, their family or their attorney. The children who enter the program don’t have to be first-time offenders.
“We want to keep them out of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department,” McCary said. “We don’t want them to go there if there’s any way we can treat them in the community and keep [everyone] safe. We don’t want them going deeper into the system.”
Breading and Waddill stressed that the program, broken down into three phases, isn’t an easy one. It lasts a year or more as participants learn to keep up with any medications they’re on, gain tools to deal with problems and learn reintegration with a counseling group that helps them recognize triggers.
“Eighteen months is not really very long in the whole scheme of things for a lot of these people,” Breading said. “I mean, just getting through the steps is … a major challenge because they have setbacks.”
Participants meet more frequently with a probation officer. Waddill said a normal probation officer can have about 100 people they meet with once a month. In the mental health court and the juvenile program, probation officers meet with participants at least a few times a week, on top of the court sessions twice a month and counseling.
For the adults, the program also requires them to either have a job, be a full-time student or have a disability diagnosis that keeps them from working.
“If you lose your job or something, I’m going to give you some community service normally to keep you active and keep you out and doing things — not as a punishment, but to make sure you don’t hole up and isolate yourself and not deal with people, because that’s what you’ve got to do,” Waddill said. “You’re going to be [dealing with people] the rest of your life, so we need to make sure there’s no backsliding during [the program].”
The juvenile program helps the participants learn social skills, and part of that means keeping a social log. The youths do community service as well, McCary said, to pay back for the crime they’re accused of.
Part of the sessions for the adults includes speaking up whenever Waddill asks for them to share what’s going on, which Breading said is difficult for some to do, but they make it through.
“But the good thing is ... even when those people that are reticent or don’t like to talk out in public, when they start describing [what’s going on], everybody is nodding with them,” Breading said. “So they get positive reinforcement from us and their peers.”
However, the programs don’t accept everyone. Waddill stressed that the adult program isn’t meant for people deemed incompetent to stand trial, and McCary said the juvenile program is for those considered medium- to high-risk.
Not everyone makes it through, either. Some fail, and their case gets tracked back into the criminal court system.
On Thursday, the adult court will have another graduation. Waddill said one of the participants almost didn’t make it.
“There’s at least one person that probably about six months ago said, ‘I’m done. I don’t want to do this anymore,’” he said. “And the [team] defense attorney talked to him, and his counselor talked to him. … You have a great benefit that can come to you if you will successfully complete this. And he’s graduating — and I’m proud of him.”
In a Zoom call, McCary and Prillwitz spoke proudly of different graduates and their lives after the program.
“We’ve had kids who have moved on to college and done really well,” Prillwitz said. “They’re living independently, and is that not what we want? To be involved in the community, working, going to school.”