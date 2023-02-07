DRC_Stock_Courthouse on the Square.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Denton County's Courthouse on the Square

 DRC file photo

Denton County commissioners unanimously approved to accept bids for replacing and renovating heating, ventilation and air conditioning for the Courthouse on the Square on Tuesday.

According to a memo from purchasing director Scott Arledge, the estimated cost will be about $2.4 million. The county plans to pay for the new system and installation with federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan (the White House's response to funding emergency grants, lending and investments during the COVID-19 pandemic).

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags