Denton County commissioners unanimously voted to accept bids for replacing and renovating heating, ventilation and air conditioning for the Courthouse on the Square on Tuesday.
According to a memo from purchasing director Scott Arledge, the estimated cost will be about $2.4 million. The county plans to pay for the new system and installation with federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan (the White House's response to funding emergency grants, lending and investments during the COVID-19 pandemic).
The existing HVAC unit at the Courthouse on the Square consists of original parts and outdated equipment, but because of the building's historic importance to the county, it was determined that additional engineering services and historic preservation would also be necessary.
Dallas Architexas will be assisting with the historical portion of the bid. Architexas is known to provide a full range of architectural services for historic preservation and new construction.
Bids will open March 9. The county posts all open bid opportunities to the public online.
Denton County invited 436 vendors to participate in this solicitation and received two bids.
Fort Worth’s Infinity Contractors International submitted a bid of $3.9 million to finish the project in 365 days, while Cedar Hill-based DMI Corp Decker Mechanical's bid of $4.3 million was to be completed in 320 days.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, commissioners recognized Dr. Terre Quinn, who was crowned Ms. Texas Senior America 2022.
For more than 27 years, the Ms. Texas Senior America Pageant’s goal has been to enrich and empower the lives of all seniors and promote the senior woman in all her glory.
Dr. Quinn, who resides in Allen, is a breast cancer surgeon in Plano and has practiced surgery for over 27 years.
Denton County Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams and Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Falconer congratulated Quinn and thanked her for her service in the medical field.
“Thank you so much for what you do in the professional world,” Williams said. “My mother's a survivor, and I really appreciate what you do. So, thank you so much, and congratulations.”
Quinn is the mother of two sons, an avid tennis player with the United States Tennis Association and loves to dance. She will compete in the Ms. Senior America Pageant 2023.
“I just want to say thank you for the opportunity to come before the court, and this is clearly where the work gets done,” Quinn said.
