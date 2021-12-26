Denton County’s Sexual Assault Response Team is a state-mandated group of eight leaders, designed to standardize the county’s approach to sexual assault cases. While its formation was a requirement, one of its chief administrators says the program is far from just going through the motions.
The SART team was birthed a few weeks ago from Texas Senate Bill 476, which mandates all of the state’s counties form one. Authored by Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, the bill has clear-cut requirements on whom the team needs to include and what it needs to be doing.
In short, the adult sexual assault response teams will write up a countywide protocol on the handling of sexual assaults. They will also make a report to county commissioners each odd-numbered year, including how many sexual assaults were reported, how many investigations were conducted and information on indictments resulting from those cases.
The bill lays out 11 individual topics for the protocol to include, ranging from victim medical care to the investigations and prosecutions of sexual assault cases.
For the purpose, Denton County commissioners appointed eight people from across the county:
- Lori Nelson and Daysia Pinke, Denton County Friends of the Family
- Michael Dickens, assistant district attorney
- Ed Barrett, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Trent Jones, Denton Police Department
- Brittany Waymack, Denton County MHMR
- Sonia Sims and Cindy Burnette, Texas Health Resources
Lori Nelson and Pinke, appointed the team’s chief administrators, are authorized to add other members as the program moves forward.
Dickens said the main benefit of the SART team is that it directly brings different agencies together.
“I think, ultimately, it’s going to have a real good collaborative effect,” Dickens said. “I’m hopeful it will lead to people being able to contact colleagues on a regular basis when they need help or when they need someone to talk to about a case.”
Nelson, whose role at Friends of the Family has placed her at the forefront of the team, acknowledged some people might assume the team will simply go through the motions to fulfill the state’s requirements. But in actuality, she said, those assumptions aren’t true.
“When I was talking with the agencies, there was this same sense of ‘Thank goodness,’” Nelson said. “We’ve been responding to sexual assaults forever and not one agency in law enforcement does them all the same. There’s a sense of excitement about creating something that’s going to make a difference.”
The SART team is required to write the new countywide protocol by next December. Lori Nelson said that protocol will standardize the way sexual assault cases are handled. From the way police respond to initial reports to the way victims receive care, the team is aiming to make sure there’s a standard in place for every step of the process.
One of the focus areas in Denton County, Nelson said, is the police aspect. The county has over 30 different law enforcement agencies, which can create policy differences when it comes to sexual assaults. And some officers may have received their training many years ago.
“Across the county, there’s a lack of training in sexual assault dynamics and how victims may present in trauma,” Nelson said. “I’m sure [officers] all have some level of training about victim trauma. For some of them, it may have been what they got in the academy — and who knows what.”
The bill carves out a multiyear role for the SART team. Nelson said she thinks some improvement can be immediate, but that it will take more time to see how the whole process is shaping up.
“I’d like to say that as soon as we start meeting and communicating with each other, we’ll see a level of improvement,” Nelson said. “In reality, it takes time for that process. Cases filed today likely won’t be prosecuted until a year from now.”