With early voting finished for the Nov. 2 constitutional amendment and joint elections, Denton County is reporting about a 3% turnout — and while low turnout isn’t unusual given the subject matter, officials say there could be additional factors at play.
Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said that as of Friday evening, the final day of early voting, the county was at roughly a 3% turnout. He said low turnout isn’t unusual for this type of election but that this one is shaping up to be “awfully low.”
“These are always low turnout,” Phillips said. “They probably fall in the 5-to-8% range dependent on any given year. A lot of it depends on if we have any cities that have jumped on the ballot with anything that might spur a little interest.”
The major selling points of this year’s election are eight constitutional amendments for the state of Texas. Those propositions cover a variety of topics, with some cities in the county having their own propositions or elections on the ballot.
Early voting began Oct. 18 and ended Friday, Oct. 29, with election day set for Nov. 2. Phillips said the subject matter may not be the only contributor to this year’s low turnout, especially coming off a contentious presidential election. And Denton County’s increasing population isn’t necessarily going to change turnout levels.
“I think there’s some voter fatigue out there,” Phillips said. “Even though our population increases, I don’t know if that’s really going to change our percentage turnout. We can still get more voters voting and your percentages stay roughly the same.”
While voter interest may be down, Phillips said that hasn’t given the county’s elections administration staff a reprieve from the past year’s criticism. Elections departments across the country have faced heavy scrutiny, mainly regarding the presidential election, from residents doubting the accuracy of their voting processes.
“We still get a lot of inquiries about 2020 results and mainly, that’s fed by things that people are reading from other states,” Phillips said. “It honestly hasn’t stopped. We deal with it every week.”
Mail-in ballots have been another contentious topic since last November, but Phillips said those have been less of a factor this year due to the lower turnout.
“We’ve got a little over 1,300 mail ballots, certainly not anything like we were dealing with last year,” Phillips said. “In general, just over the last few years, there’s been an increase in absentee mail ballots. … It’s just a convenience factor.”
The full list of propositions and elections, as well as information on election day voting, can be found at the county’s elections website.