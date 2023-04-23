Denton County is purchasing the 60-acre Briarwood Lutheran Ministries camp at 670 Copper Canyon Road in Copper Canyon.
The land purchase potentially enables the county to use the area for training, shelter during major disasters, outdoor education, youth camps and adult retreats.
The Denton County Commissioners Court authorized the purchase during its meeting Feb. 28.
Commissioners purchased the property with $6 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, in accordance with eligible expenses as listed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
This purchase of the land also included all improvements, easements, rights of way, licenses, rights, hereditaments, privileges and interests in any way affecting or serving any or all of the subject property.
Photographs, maps, articles, memorabilia or historical documents that help preserve the property's history and and equipment will belong to the county.
Briarwood Lutheran Ministries operated the camp in 1995 after purchasing it from the Presbyterians, who opened it in 1959.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.