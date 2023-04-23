Briarwood Lutheran Ministries
Denton County has purchased the 60-acre Briarwood Lutheran Ministries camp off Copper Canyon Road in Copper Canyon.

 Courtesy photo/Dawn Cobb, Denton County

The land purchase potentially enables the county to use the area for training, shelter during major disasters, outdoor education, youth camps and adult retreats.

The land purchase potentially enables the county to use the area for training, shelter during major disasters, outdoor education, youth camps and adult retreats.

