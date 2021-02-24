As Denton County and its municipalities recover from last week’s winter storms, County Judge Andy Eads weighed in on its disaster response, saying he believes the county itself performed well but that utility providers across the county suffered from inadequate winterization and power outage backups.
Deputy County Administrator of Operations Jody Gonzalez said the county first recognized the severity of the storm system before it arrived. Inclement weather first forced the closure of a Thursday COVID-19 vaccine clinic before snow began to fall early Sunday morning, Feb. 14.
Gonzalez said the county had a total of six vehicles available for road treatment during the storms, but that it didn’t have the resources for pretreatment. The salt and sanding vehicles were not actually deployed until Wednesday night, Feb. 17, when they began treating high-traffic intersections, including those at major highways like U.S. Highway 380 and FM455, through Friday. Those units weren’t deployed sooner, he said, because temperatures were so low that treating the roads would have resulted in more ice and less traction.
“We did test areas and the salt and the sand broke down the snow, turning into ice overnight,” Gonzalez said.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, county commissioners approved a weeklong disaster declaration, the primary benefit of which was purchasing flexibility. Under standard procedure, the county has to go through a bidding process for purchases, but the declaration exempted a large portion of that process for purchases under $50,000. In particular, that expedites buying disaster-related supplies like fuel and water.
Eads said the exemption wasn’t put to large use, as the county did not need to look beyond its usual fuel provider and purchased just 10 pallets of bottled water, the majority of which were allocated to the county jail.
For the most part, the county’s material response was limited to its own infrastructure. Several county buildings had to rely on generator power as outages occurred throughout the storms, but Eads said lasting damage was largely avoided.
The county has no large-scale winter storm document or plan to follow during disasters like last week’s, but officials attends winter weather meetings in November, alongside representatives from county cities. Despite that, Eads said several utility providers throughout the county were not equipped to handle the conditions.
“Some of our water supply companies and providers did not have electric generation, and that’s why there were whole areas without water,” Eads said. “The county government did not have significant failures. The lack of electric generation from others within the county was a huge problem.”
While discussion has circulated among residents on the responses of the county and its cities, specifically regarding the ongoing water outages, Eads gave a positive assessment of the county’s approach.
“I think the county staff did a great job, especially since there were so many power outages,” Eads said. “The county is not in the utility business — the cities are. I don’t know that it’s the county’s responsibility to provide front-line water.”
For the future, Eads identified winterization as a countywide priority. That includes for the county’s own heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, which he said experienced issues at a handful of buildings.
“After every disaster, there’s lessons learned,” Eads said. “Whether you’re a city or county, everyone can be better prepared. … That also goes for our businesses, nursing homes and long-term care facilities that we’re dealing with.”