County health director reflects on pandemic roller coaster: ‘We’re all a bit changed’

Addressing the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board Tuesday, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson reflected on the highs and lows of the COVID-19 pandemic — and what life could look like as the virus becomes part of the new normal.
A drastic downswing in coronavirus cases has dominated the landscape in recent months, with hospitals emptying and mandates lifting across the nation. Denton County has seen much of the same, evidenced by the telltale metrics Richardson has pointed to over the past two years.
“COVID is much different than it was three months ago, much different than it was a year ago,” Richardson said. “We had eight people with COVID-19 in Denton County hospitals yesterday. That’s down from a pandemic high of 263, so that gives you some perspective.”
Cases, too, have plummeted. In fact, although Richardson has been a bastion for masks and face coverings, he hasn’t worn them for some time. Denton County has been rated as a “low community level” area by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which excludes it from the agency’s mask recommendations.
Despite the progress, Richardson said it’s important to remember the losses along the way.
“It is still important to recognize we’re knocking on the door of a million deaths of Americans,” Richardson said. “There were lots of Easter celebrations that had missing family members, Christmas celebrations, there will be graduations that happen. … There’s a missing component in our community.”
Lessons learned
Richardson said public health departments have been thrust into the spotlight before — Ebola, Zika, swine flu — but never for this long. That has resulted in more residents learning about the roles health officials play in their counties. He said that has brought positives and negatives.
“No one expects that, in their career, they will be front and center for two years,” Richardson said. “And then, the politicization of public health interventions … it’s something that we adapted to, but it has been more uncomfortable.”
When it comes to highs and lows, DCPH has one particular success to point to: last year’s Texas Motor Speedway vaccine site. A partnership involving hundreds of volunteers and dozens of agencies from across the state, the operation topped out at a record-setting 17,003 vaccines administered in a single day.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say it maybe has left a mark on all of us, regardless of your discipline, regardless of where you fit in this equation,” Richardson said. “We’re all a bit changed.”
Richardson thanked local elected officials, specifically the county commissioners, for coordinating with DCPH on the pandemic efforts. He said his department was “allowed to do the work,” which wasn’t a given elsewhere in the country.
“Some communities, there was a lot of friction with public health and with elected officials,” Richardson said. “I had colleagues that no longer have their job, and there was a disconnect between their public health recommendations and being allowed to respond. … In Denton County, we haven’t had that same friction, and that’s so important.”
Looking back, Richardson said, he wonders about DCPH’s communication strategy.
“We, as a health department, really leaned into communication,” Richardson said. “We dedicated individuals to respond to Facebook messages, constant social media interaction. As much of that as we did, I still wonder how our level of communication … if it was enough.”
Richardson applied that issue to the scientific community as a whole, regarding how officials communicated the ever-changing nature of coronavirus knowledge.
“I feel like we’re attributed as flip-floppers, [then] things change, and we missed the mark, we got it wrong collectively,” Richardson said. “There’s no question you can find instances where that’s likely true. And yet, I wonder if we communicated that this is the best information we have at this time. … Maybe we could’ve done better on explaining that these things are in constant change.”
What’s next?
While Richardson said there’s no crystal ball, he did say it’s clear the pandemic has entered a new phase with the dramatic downturn in cases. Along with that comes a renewed approach to countermeasures, specifically the vaccine debate.
“Now, the question is the balance of your choice impacting me,” Richardson said. “I’m vaccinated and boosted. So now, your choice to be unvaccinated, possibly, doesn’t impact me nearly as much as when I had no option. That’s a fundamental change.”
Richardson said his role in the public health sphere isn’t to determine the countermeasure balance but to make the recommendations that promote residents’ best health. He pinned the rest on elected officials and the community at large, but he emphasized the coronavirus landscape is always subject to change.
“I will change my tune, and I will wear a mask again, if our community transmission levels of COVID-19 increase,” he said. “If that happens again, guess what? You’re going to hear those same recommendations. But in that absence, you’re going to see us move to other things and other topics, because that’s what the pandemic situation dictates.”
The full video of Richardson’s appearance was streamed live on Facebook.