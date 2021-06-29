Denton County has formed a committee tasked with selecting a contractor for the upcoming complete remodel of the six-story Joseph A. Carroll Building, an undertaking with a $15 million budget that will begin this fall.
Located on Carroll Boulevard at Hickory Street, the administrative building — which is over 40 years old — currently houses the county’s budget, auditor, human resources and purchasing departments, among others. Its remodel roughly aligns with the county’s upcoming move-in to its new courthouse off Loop 288, which will serve as the home for most of those departments.
The county approved Eikon Consulting as the architect of the remodel in November. At that point, documents stated the project would “include improvements to the building envelope and landscape with the intent of modernizing the design.” Recent documents clarify further, describing the project as a complete remodel of the 57,268-square-foot building.
“The things that do stay on a remodel are elevator shafts, restrooms and plumbing — those things don’t move,” Deputy County Administrator Jody Gonzalez said. “You would end up removing all the walls. … The intent of this is to have a newer-style building.”
Gonzalez said the new version of the Carroll Building will include four courtrooms — two probate courts and two civil courts — as well as flex space for community use. Denton County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agents will remain in the building.
“As population increases throughout the county, there’s a need for more courts and courtrooms,” Gonzalez said. “We’re excited to be able to provide some relief.”
The estimated budget for the construction, according to documents, is $15 million. Gonzalez said that amount includes contingency, and though the process is still early on, he estimated 18 months as a timeline for the project, with construction to begin sometime this fall.
The contractor selection committee, approved during Tuesday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting, includes County Judge Chief Administrator Holly Sadlowski, Director of Facilities Danny Brumley and Gonzalez. Eikon will additionally serve as an adviser to the committee. Construction firms can submit proposals until July 22, after which the committee will recommend one to commissioners for approval.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners extended the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. County Judge Andy Eads reiterated that the primary benefit of the emergency declaration is its added purchasing flexibility.