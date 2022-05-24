The Yellow Heart COVID-19 memorial wall — an effort to remember coronavirus deaths as people rather than just numbers — is set up at the Courthouse on the Square, and anyone who lost a friend or loved one to the virus can participate.
The Yellow Heart Memorial is a nonprofit that started in Irving, Texas after founder Rosie Davis lost her mother to COVID-19. That was in May of 2020, and the first memorial went up last January. The organization’s memorials have a simple goal: remember those who died of COVID-19 as people, not numbers. That goal has been emphasized even more by America’s recent grim milestone of one million coronavirus deaths.
There are more than a dozen Yellow Heart chapters across the country, and Davis — who now lives in Carrollton — has added Denton County to the list. Partnering with the Denton County Office of History and Culture and Denton County Public Health, a temporary memorial wall started up Tuesday on the second floor of the Courthouse on the Square. Anyone who’s lost a friend or loved one can fill out a form online to have a yellow heart added, and that person will be included in the county’s permanent COVID-19 archives.
At Tuesday’s county meeting, officials passed a resolution recognizing the new addition. Davis and Denton County Museum Director Peggy Riddle attended.
“This is open to anyone; it can be a loved one that died in Louisiana from this horrible disease,” Riddle said. “It’s a way for you to express your own feelings toward that person.”
Davis said she started the memorials because she wanted others to know her mom was a person, not someone to be referred to as a number.
“My mission was to give all of these lives a name and a face,” Davis said. “Not knowing that there were thousands of people that needed exactly what I did. … This is a way I’m giving people the opportunity to honor their loved ones. Honor that was taken away from us.”
Davis said the nonprofit has already established five permanent Yellow Heart memorials. County Judge Andy Eads echoed her stance that it’s important to honor the people who died from the virus.
“It’s important that as we exit that phase of this pandemic, that we enter a new phase, which is continuing to honor,” Eads said. “Over 800 individuals here in Denton County that we’ve been able to document. … It is a significant loss here to the county.”
Tuesday afternoon at the Courthouse on the Square, Eads put up a heart of his own for Roland Asebedo. Asebedo, a longtime county employee who was promoted in 2020 to head Fire Marshal, died last year of COVID-19 complications.
Anyone who wants to add their own Yellow Heart can do so via the county’s Yellow Heart webpage. The process can also be done in-person at the Courthouse on the Square.