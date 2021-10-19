With approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon for children as young as 5, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said the department is making plans to host clinics suited for the 5-11 age group.
Like other age groups, the 5-11 range started producing more cases around the beginning of July, according to DCPH symptom onset data. At the start of September, it peaked at 472 confirmed cases in a single week, having nearly tripled from a month prior.
Many parents were concerned when the school year began without a vaccine approved for children under 12. Now, as cases fall off across the country, a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Oct. 26. It will consider Pfizer’s emergency use request to authorize its shot for children as young as 5, at which point the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can formally give the green light — though Richardson said there’s some gray area in the process.
“I wish I could tell you the exact timing,” Richardson said at Tuesday’s county Commissioners Court meeting. “The CDC director could cut in line, or she could wait for the FDA and this committee at CDC to make a decision. I don’t know which that will be.”
Richardson said that when the emergency use is definitively approved, DCPH will open up clinic times for the newly eligible children. Rather than following the drive-thru model, those clinics will be indoors. They will be open to all eligible residents for self-scheduling, though parents of kids under 12 will be directed to schedule for specific ones.
“We are being strategic in how we set those clinics up,” Richardson said. “Because they will require a second dose, we’re careful not to schedule the first doses so they would conflict with Thanksgiving or Christmas vacation for kids, because we want those children to come back for their second dose.”
The department typically schedules second Pfizer doses three to four weeks after the first one. Richardson said if that timeline matches up with the holidays, it could create “blackout dates” where the second dose is delayed. A recipient is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after they receive their second.
Also on the agenda for the FDA and CDC is approval of booster doses for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. For Moderna recipients, Richardson said, the booster would be a lower dose than the original shot. That differs from the Pfizer process, in which the booster is an identical dose to the first. The county itself has never received a Johnson & Johnson allocation from the state, though other providers in the county have administered them.
Richardson did not address recent reports that the FDA could support mixing and matching the shots. That could authorize a Pfizer recipient to receive a Moderna second dose or booster, or vice versa, though specifics are still up in the air. DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said the department isn’t yet making plans to adapt their system to support mixing.
Confederate monument
The relocation of the county’s Confederate monument to the Courthouse on the Square Museum has been delayed to later this year, according to county communications director Dawn Cobb.
The monument was removed last summer, with commissioners announcing in April it would be relocated to the courthouse museum within six months. The museum exhibit will feature the statue of the soldier and two engraved tablets from the original monument.
Cobb did not have any exact reasons for the delay, but said the county will need to contract a moving company to relocate the monument pieces back to the Square from where they’re being stored. Officials have declined to disclose where that is.