Hundreds of African Americans are buried at St. John’s Cemetery near Pilot Point, a once-forgotten site that has been the focus of restoration and research efforts over the past few years. But despite the progress, one local activist says the work is far from over.
It was more than five years ago — the Tuesday morning of June 14, 2016 — when Denton County commissioners formally approved the cemetery’s maintenance. The atmosphere then was nothing but jovial.
“Just for you, honey,” then-County Judge Mary Horn said, pointing into the seats. “Just for you, we’re taking this up first.”
She was speaking directly to activist Willie Hudspeth, who had been pushing officials in the direction of the cemetery for some time. His oft-contentious interactions with the commissioners have been well documented over the years, but during that meeting, he had nothing negative to say.
“I’m telling you, commissioners and judge, you’ve done something here,” Hudspeth said. “I truly do appreciate that.”
Officials allocated $20,000 that year for the cemetery’s maintenance, such as mowing and trimming weeds, and have added to that total since. But in recent months, Hudspeth has brought St. John’s to the forefront once again. That’s because he wants the county to undergo a process aimed at finding the bodies of those who were buried at the cemetery in St. John's, a community of former slaves.
“Just look at the cemetery and find those bodies,” Hudspeth said last month. “This will mean a lot to the community, the future of my race and just be a good feeling about the whole situation.”
The state of the cemetery has made any work an arduous process, let alone finding and marking hundreds of bodies under the ground. A group of University of North Texas students released an online museum in 2018, titled “Uncovering St. John’s,” in which they conducted extensive research on the cemetery — possibly active from the 1880s to the late 1930s — and the people buried there.
Those students estimated about 400 total graves could be at the cemetery, though the vast majority belong to unknown residents of the community, now represented only by stones. The team was able to identify 49 of those buried at the weathered grounds.
“Dotted throughout St. John’s cemetery are simple rocks protruding from the ground. Many are markers of loved ones, but it is impossible to know which ones,” the team wrote. “Knowing that there are those buried in the cemetery that will never receive the recognition they deserve has been a source of heartbreak and frustration.”
But Hudspeth isn’t stopping at the bodies. He’s also asking the county to help address access to the cemetery, which sits sandwiched between privately owned land and gated rights of way. On top of that, he wants officials to help him properly mark each grave with headstones — though he said he’ll put the onus on himself if they don’t.
“Help me get some markers and go out there and put some kind of permanent stones over those graves,” Hudspeth said. “I’ll figure out a way to get the money for the headstones if they don’t want to do that.”
Hudspeth’s push has resulted in some contentious moments this year at the county’s weekly meetings, as he’s accused officials of mishandling restoration funds and not doing enough to help the effort. In August, County Judge Andy Eads responded to him directly during a meeting’s public comment section, calling his comments “continued misinformation.”
Eads said the county has spent over $100,000 on the cemetery, including maintenance and work days, and criticized Hudspeth for meeting with the media at the site.
“You were going to go meet television crews out there and make it very public, and I asked you not to do that so that we could have our archaeological teams out there and do a full assessment of it,” Eads said. “You, sir, put it in jeopardy by those actions.”
But the relationship between the two has mellowed publicly since then, with Hudspeth saying he wants to foster better communication. Last month, Eads suggested he call him directly to set something up with the cemetery after Halloween.
Reached last week, Eads said he had no update on the cemetery, and referred a question about the county’s involvement to date to Peggy Riddle, the county’s museum director. Riddle declined an interview on the subject.
“I do not have anything to contribute other than historical information on the people buried there,” Riddle stated. “UNT did an excellent project on the history of the cemetery as well.”
Hudspeth said he hasn’t heard any updates on the cemetery, but that he hasn’t yet reached out, either.
“[Eads] has opened the door for me three or four times, so it’s really on me,” Hudspeth said. “I’m going to pursue it now. I’m going to just call him up and say … these are the main concerns I have, tell me what you can or cannot do.”
For now, the cemetery’s uncertain past will continue to be shrouded by an uncertain future.