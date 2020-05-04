Public health updates, possible revisions to local directives and additional funding for COVID-19 — Denton County commissioners are expected to take up an array of agenda items on Tuesday morning during their online meeting.
County commissioners are set to discuss possible revisions to the executive order and disaster declaration. However, significant changes are not anticipated as local governments cannot supersede the orders of the state.
Public and private health care providers have administered 7,765 COVID-19 tests in Denton County. Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said his department has conducted about 25%of those tests. As the availability of novel coronavirus testing increases, additional cases are expected.
“Our concern is with increased person-to-person exposure and transmission, where we will likely see an increase in cases,” Richardson said about potential of future cases in an email Monday. “We do anticipate additional cases in the next several weeks, but that experience will inform what could happen moving forward throughout the summer and the rest of the year.”
Denton County Public Health spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said an increase in funding for COVID-19 relief, expected on Tuesday, would be used to purchase the supplies needed to expand drive-thru testing.
The county administered 200 tests during its first drive-thru testing event Saturday, according to public health officials. Results are expected to take between five and seven business days, Richardson noted.
Denton County spokeswoman Dawn Cobb said additional drive-thru testing events are being planned for the public, including one on Friday in Lewisville.
County commissioners are expected to approve a new contract between the county and the Texas Department of State Health Services. The contract would provide a $588,000 increase in COVID-19 funding, bringing the contract total to about $1.16 million. Funding will be used to purchase protective masks, gloves, gowns, laser thermometers, respirators and collection kits.