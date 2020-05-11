COVID-19 health updates, CARES Act discussions and an extension of the disaster declaration are on the agenda for Denton County commissioners Tuesday.
During meetings since mid-March, Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, has briefed commissioners on the county’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Richardson is anticipated to announce the third leg of drive-thru testing, scheduled for Friday.
Free testing for eligible residents will be held between 8 a.m. and noon Friday at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. Registration is required by calling 940-349-2585.
Those who are eligible for testing include people who have been symptomatic within the past seven days and all critical infrastructure workers, public health spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said.
As of Monday, 946 cases of COVID-19 have been identified from a total of 10,835 Denton County residents who have been tested, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Each week the state health department releases cumulative data from tests conducted by public and private health care providers.
County officials have long discussed an expansion of testing since the outbreak began, with the first free testing clinic offering 200 tests and the second with 400.
Friday’s testing event will have 400 tests available, Rainey said.
On Tuesday, commissioners are expected go into executive session to discuss issues arising from expenditures related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads said commissioners will seek legal clarification on the allowed usage of CARES Act money. All county expenditures are available to the public, said Dawn Cobb, a Denton County spokeswoman.
In addition, commissioners will likely approve an extension of the disaster declaration, which is set to expire Friday, May 15. Because county governments cannot supersede the actions of the state during the pandemic, any amendments issued are expected to mirror the state’s. Previously, commissioners have opted to align with state orders.