To pursue political and business work full-time, area political consultant Matt Armstrong has resigned as chief administrator for Denton County Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams — a position that's already been filled by a different commissioner's former chief administrator.
Armstrong’s departure
Armstrong is a well-known North Texas political consultant who owns Flower Mound-based Grassroutes Public Relations. He has worked on political campaigns for conservative candidates in a variety of positions, which have sometimes resulted in controversy.
In January, a lawsuit was filed against Armstrong over his role in the Denton County Republican Party chair race. Now-chair Brent Hagenbuch alleged Armstrong switched sides from Hagenbuch's campaign to his opponent, Connie Hudson. The suit was settled several months after it was filed.
Armstrong is also a consultant for Ryan Williams, who unseated incumbent Hugh Coleman for Denton County Precinct 1 commissioner in 2020. Coleman filed an IRS complaint against both of them, alleging several violations against the campaign. It isn't clear if an investigation ended up taking place.
When Williams took office, he hired Armstrong as his chief administrator — each of the four county precinct commissioners has one such employee. Armstrong has held the job since, with an annual salary of $77,234 in 2021 and $81,940 in 2022.
At Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting, however, Williams announced Armstrong is resigning as chief administrator. Each of them posted on social media about the change, with Armstrong stating "there are some exciting business ventures I will be embarking on, in addition to some very important things I wish to achieve in the political arena."
Williams, reached Thursday, said it was purely Armstrong's decision to resign. He said the two had already discussed separating at some point so Armstrong could go back to full-time consulting. Williams also clarified that Armstrong will likely be heading up his 2024 reelection campaign, similar to his 2020 campaign.
"At this point, that's the plan," Williams said. "As long as he meets the necessary requirements I have, absolutely. He's done that so far, so I don't see why that would change."
Armstrong said Thursday that resigning will allow him to focus on Grassroutes and other business opportunities, including "setting up another business outside of politics."
During his time as chief administrator, Armstrong's critics have accused his political work of interfering with his full-time job at the county. Both he and Williams have maintained that it never got in the way.
"I was dedicated to working my 40-plus hours for the county," Armstrong said. "I gave my time and effort to the people of the county and the citizens. They got their money's worth. ... I don't think anybody who's not an enemy of mine would agree that it [interfered] either."
From one precinct to another
In what resembles a game of musical chairs, the Precinct 1 chief administrator spot has already been filled. Capricia Willis, who spent just shy of two years as Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson's chief administrator, officially took up the role about as soon as Armstrong left.
Willis, reached Thursday, said she resigned in lieu of termination after Edmondson informed her a few weeks ago that she would be letting her go. Willis had worked in Edmondson's office since the start of her first term in 2018.
"The only thing she told HR was that things weren't working out," Willis said. "She didn't give me a reason, she just told me I was terminated. She offered me to resign rather [than be terminated]."
Willis said she put in her resignation with a full two weeks' notice and learned the Precinct 1 chief administrator position was open. She applied, met with Williams and was offered the job. The Precinct 4 chief administrator position has been filled by Stacy Turkoly, previously a media specialist at the county Sheriff's Department.
In a text message statement Thursday, Edmondson wrote she is "very excited to welcome" Turkoly, as she "brings a wealth of county knowledge along with an impressive communications resume." She did not comment at all on Willis, citing a section of state law stating "the Commissioners Court or a member of the court may not attempt to influence the appointment of any person to an employee position authorized by the court."
"The residents of Precinct 4 can look forward to great service from Ms. Turkoly," Edmondson wrote. "As for other employment decisions by fellow commissioners, state law prohibits me from taking any actions — positive or negative (including commenting) — which could influence the employment decisions of another member of Commissioners Court."
Williams said Willis has a good background for what he needed in the role, and that he didn't know she and Edmondson were separating.
"She worked for one of the sheriffs before, worked for road and bridge, worked for Dianne," Williams said. "For me, she's got a lot of administrative background. That was one of the most important things my office needed. It worked out well for me to go that route."