Denton County commissioners approved parking restrictions and additional safety signage around Cross Oaks Elementary School during Tuesday's meeting.

The approval includes several types of signs — school zone, traffic flow, parking restriction, no parking and no overnight commercial parking — in the neighborhood surrounding Cross Oaks Elementary at 600 Liberty Blvd. in Cross Roads.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

