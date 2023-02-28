Denton County commissioners have approved the installation of additional school zone signs, traffic flow signs, parking restriction signs, no parking signs and no overnight commercial parking signs in the area around Cross Oaks Elementary School in Cross Roads.
The county has approved plans for stop and yield signs from the entrance of FM 720, near Cross Oak Ranch Boulevard and Autry Drive. Officials cited drivers' confusion and the chance of accidents.
Denton County commissioners approved parking restrictions and additional safety signage around Cross Oaks Elementary School during Tuesday's meeting.
The approval includes several types of signs — school zone, traffic flow, parking restriction, no parking and no overnight commercial parking — in the neighborhood surrounding Cross Oaks Elementary at 600 Liberty Blvd. in Cross Roads.
Stephen Belknap, the county's development services engineer, showed county commissioners the proposed signs and where they would be placed, including a no-parking area on Liberty Boulevard.
Belknap said another issue is commercial trucks parking in the neighborhood, and residents have requested no-parking signs.
Belknap also proposed more stop and yield signs from the entrance of FM 720, which connects with Cross Oak Ranch Boulevard and Autry Drive.
Drivers have had “some issues with accidents out there,” Belknap said. “So, hopefully, they'll clear that situation.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.